Shaquille O'Neal to open Big Chicken restaurants in Florida

Just when you thought Shaq couldn't get any bigger, he brings a ‘Big’ franchise to Florida!

The Panhandle Restaurant Group has signed an agreement to bring Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant chain to the Florida Panhandle!

Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors.

"From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal," the restaurant group wrote in a press release.

The plan is to open 40 restaurants along Florida's Panhandle. As far as coming to Orlando, where the NBA legend lived and played for the Magic, only time will tell.

Big Chicken currently has several locations open in the U.S. and on two Carnival Cruise ships. The chain is preparing to begin U.S. and international franchise expansion.

