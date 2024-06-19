These Florida cities are the best places to get a summer job in 2024: report

Summer is a great time for teens to get work experience and make money, but getting a summer job can be difficult depending on factors such as where you live and available transportation.

With labor shortages nationwide, many employers are looking to hire and may increase their compensation for part-time workers. Some U.S. cities could be more ideal for part-time work than others.

A recent WalletHub survey ranked the top cities for summer jobs across the U.S. for part-time workers, and three Florida cities ranked in the top 10.

Orlando was ranked No. 5 overall, No. 9 for youth job market, and No.13 for social environment and affordability rank, according to the survey. St. Petersburg ranked No. 7 and Fort Lauderdale ranked No. 9. Several other Florida cities ranked in the top 30.

The survey's top 10 cities hiring for summer jobs are:

Columbia, MD Scottsdale, AZ Rapid City, SD Portland, ME Orlando, FL South Burlington, VT St. Petersburg, FL Charleston, SC Fort Lauderdale, FL Pearl City, HI

WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions: youth job market and social environment and affordability. Their data ranged from the median income of part-time workers to the availability of summer jobs to the commuter-friendliness of jobs.