Orlando Police surprise boy whose bike was stolen with new ride

Orlando police officers were able to brighten a young boy's day, gifting him a new bicycle.

The Orlando Police Department said that Officer Torres and Officer Hill got word that a boy had his bicycle stolen about two months ago. They got together with some volunteers and helped find the boy a new bike, helmet, and lock.

The boy reportedly rode his new bike around the neighborhood for the first time on Saturday.

