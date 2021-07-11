Orlando Police surprise boy whose bike was stolen with new ride
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers were able to brighten a young boy's day, gifting him a new bicycle.
The Orlando Police Department said that Officer Torres and Officer Hill got word that a boy had his bicycle stolen about two months ago. They got together with some volunteers and helped find the boy a new bike, helmet, and lock.
The boy reportedly rode his new bike around the neighborhood for the first time on Saturday.
