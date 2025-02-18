Orlando police looking for 2 people seen leaving scene of deadly Lake Nona crash

The Brief Orlando police are looking to talk with two people who were at the scene of a deadly crash last week that killed a Lake Nona High School student, and injured two others. The two young men were seen walking out of a Toyota Camry near the crash site, police said.



The Orlando Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people who were seen leaving the scene of a deadly crash last week that claimed the life of a Lake Nona High School student.

What we know:

A deadly crash occurred on Feb. 12, just before 11 a.m. on Narcoossee Road in Orlando. Witnesses reported that two young men, possibly Black or Hispanic, exited a Toyota Camry near the scene.

The Orlando Police Department believes the crash resulted from street racing. Police said it is believed that two vehicles were speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before both vehicles then crashed into trees along the side of the road. Both vehicles then caught fire.

Three Lake Nona High School seniors were hospitalized, including Anthony Sanchez, who suffered severe burns and died the next morning.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two individuals who left the crash scene remain unknown, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying them. It is also unclear whether these two people were directly involved in the reported street racing incident or were merely bystanders.

While police strongly suspect speed was a factor, investigators are still working to confirm additional details about what led to the crash and whether any other vehicles were involved.

The backstory:

Street racing has been an ongoing concern in the Orlando area, with multiple accidents linked to reckless driving in recent years. Authorities have been cracking down on illegal racing, yet incidents continue to occur.

In this case, two vehicles were reportedly seen engaging in dangerous driving before the crash, reinforcing concerns about high-speed racing in residential areas.

Big picture view:

The tragic crash highlights the persistent problem of street racing and reckless driving, especially among young drivers.

The loss of Anthony Sanchez has deeply impacted the Lake Nona High School community, prompting discussions about teen driving safety and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws. School officials are offering grief counseling, and the city is urging residents to provide any information that may assist in the investigation.

What they're saying:

Community leaders, school officials, and witnesses have expressed their grief and concern over the incident:

"Our Lion, Anthony Sanchez, will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they go through this difficult time," said Nikki Campbell, Lake Nona High Principal.

"I need people to see this as a lesson," said Hannah Salem, one of Sanchez's classmates, about the alleged street racing. "It's not worth it. You have people waiting for you to get home. You have people who love you. You have people who care about you."

What's next:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking to crack down on super speeders, which would apply to those going 50 mph over the posted speed limit.

The penalties for first-time offenders include an automatic reckless driving charge, a fine of $2,500, a driver's license suspension, and a 30-day vehicle impoundment. Upon a second offense, drivers would be fined $5,000, have their license suspended for a year and their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

What you can do:

Authorities continue to search for the two individuals who left the crash scene. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Orlando Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit or submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477)

