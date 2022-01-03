Expand / Collapse search

$1,000 reward offered for return of puppy stolen from Orlando Petland store

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:59AM
Orlando
Orlando police have arrested a suspect after a puppy was reportedly stolen from a Petland store. The puppy, however, is still missing.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for an English bulldog puppy they say was stolen from a Petland store. 

The puppy was reportedly stolen back in July from the store at 3920 S. Semoran Blvd. 

Police have arrested a suspect. However, the 8-month-old puppy is still missing. 

"Please pay close attention to the identifying marks on the pup and help us close this case," police tweeted on Sunday.

If you have seen the dog, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward. 

