article

Orlando police are looking for Rosalyn Rodriguez.

They said she was last seen by a friend of hers in the area of East Kaley Street on Thursday morning. Her parents last had contact with her at 3pm via text.

"She was wearing a black shirt, black jacket & light color shorts," police tweeted on Friday.

No other information has been released, including her age.

If you see her, please call OPD at 321-235-5300.