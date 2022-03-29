Orlando police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run

article

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning and now Orlando police are searching for the driver.

Police say the crash happened at Kirkman Road and Vineland Road. One male pedestrian was killed. The driver reportedly ditched the vehicle one mile from the crash.

Northbound Kirkman Road is closed between Vineland Road and Windhover Road. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call police.

