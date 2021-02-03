Orlando Police search for missing 11-year-old boy

article

The Orlando Police Department said that they are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

They said that Carter Oneil Wills-Wint. Carter was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Millenia Boulevard and John Young Parkway.

Apparently, he had an argument with his mom and left their home.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Carter is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

