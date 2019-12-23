Orlando police search for carjacking suspect who side-swiped officer's patrol car

article

The Orlando Police Department is searching for a carjacking suspect.

Officers say someone stole a white 2014 Mercedes sedan on Lake Baldwin Lane on Sunday night.

Police say the victim was held at gunpoint by a suspect who was wearing a mask that covered the bottom of his face.

In addition to stealing the car, investigators say the suspect also took the victim's iPhone, cash and golf clubs.

Shortly after midnight, an Orlando police unit saw the suspect vehicle in the area of Minoso Street and Amaros Avenue.

The unit lost sight of the vehicle, according to a news release.

However, a few minutes later, another officer reported seeing the stolen car as it was backing into a parking spot in the Timbersound apartment complex.

Advertisement

When the suspect spotted the officer, police say the suspect drove the stolen car toward the officer's patrol car, side-swiped it and drove off.

A news release says the stolen car was found abandoned on Raleigh Street, east of Timbersound Boulevard.

A K-9 unit was called in, but the suspect was not found.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Orlando Police Department.