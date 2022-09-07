Orlando police search for carjacking suspect after person shot near Hiwassee Road

There is a large law enforcement presence in West Orange County as a search is underway for a carjacking suspect.

Orlando Police officers, with the assistance of Orange County sheriff's deputies, have blocked off major roadways near Hiwassee Road at the interchange with State Road 408. Northbound Hiawassee traffic was shut down shortly before 4 p.m. as officers were working to locate the suspect who fled the abandoned vehicle. A victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but the identity of the victim and that person's condition were not immediately known.

This remains an active crime scene, so authorities are asking that people avoid the area as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).