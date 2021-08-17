Orlando Police: Barricade situation resolved peacefully

article

The Orlando Police Department said that a barricaded situation at the 4200th block of Columbia Street has been resolved peacefully.

They said that the person was barricaded in a vehicle but complied with officers and peacefully came out.

The person barricaded was reportedly involved in a domestic violence incident prior.

He is now said to be said in custody.

