Orlando Police: Barricade situation resolved peacefully
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said that a barricaded situation at the 4200th block of Columbia Street has been resolved peacefully.
They said that the person was barricaded in a vehicle but complied with officers and peacefully came out.
The person barricaded was reportedly involved in a domestic violence incident prior.
He is now said to be said in custody.
