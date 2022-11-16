Orlando police officer dragged by suspect during traffic stop, police say

A bike officer is recovering at a hospital after being dragged by a suspect during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando Wednesday, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said it happened at 10:30 a.m. in the area of North Orange Avenue.

Police said the driver – who reportedly had gotten out of the vehicle – refused to cooperate with the traffic stop and a fight began between the two.

During the struggle, OPD said the driver was able to get back into the vehicle and drove off, dragging the officer. Authorities said the driver lost control of the vehicle with the officer still attached and crashed into a tree.

The driver ran off following the crash and was later arrested by responding officers after a chase. Both the driver and the officer were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.

Orange Avenue was briefly closed and later reopened after crews cleared the scene.