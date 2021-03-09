Orlando police need help searching for missing 15-year-old girl

article

The Orlando Police Department needs the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Investigators say Enyce Warren, 15, was last seen near South Kirkman Road and Westgate Drive at around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say she left from a St. Cloud care facility and does not have important medications she needs.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call detectives through the Orlando Police Department's non-emergency line at 321-235-5300.

