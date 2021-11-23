Orlando police: Man shot after confronting another man over harassing his girlfriend

Orlando police are investigating a shooting at the Bella Vista Apartments on Cason Cove Drive.

Police say it happened last night when the victim confronted the suspect about harassing his girlfriend earlier in the day.

"The black male victim was notified by his girlfriend the neighbor was acting strange and harassing her," police said. "At approximately 8:52 p.m., the victim saw the black male suspect sitting outside of the suspect's apartment. When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect shot the victim."

The victim was transported to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

At this time officers are working on identifying the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information you're asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

