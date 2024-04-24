Expand / Collapse search

Orlando police shoot, kill suspect wanted out of Orange County, chief says

Published  April 24, 2024 6:30pm EDT
Orlando
Press conference: Orlando officers shot, kill wanted suspect

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said a wanted suspect out of Orange County was shot and killed after firing a weapon in front of officers. Officers stopped the vehicle on a warrant. The suspect then produced a firearm and fired at least one shot. Officers returned fire, the chief said, striking the suspect. The suspect has died. His name was not released. Police said he was wanted in connection to an attempted murder, stalking case in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers shot and killed a person Wednesday evening after that suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a round, Police Chief Eric Smith said.

Chief Smith told reporters at a Wednesday evening press conference that officers stopped a possibly stolen vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. near Orange Avenue and S. Lucerne Circle near downtown Orlando.

After checking the vehicle tags, officers noted the driver, who has not been identified, had an arrest warrant out of Orange County for attempted murder and aggravated stalking, he said. No other details on the Orange County case were released.

Chief Smith said the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at least one round shortly after the officers exited their vehicle. An officer returned fire, striking the suspect, who died, he said. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure. The Orlando police officer has been placed on paid-administrative leave, pending that investigation.