Orlando police shoot, kill suspect wanted out of Orange County, chief says

Orlando police officers shot and killed a person Wednesday evening after that suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a round, Police Chief Eric Smith said.

Chief Smith told reporters at a Wednesday evening press conference that officers stopped a possibly stolen vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. near Orange Avenue and S. Lucerne Circle near downtown Orlando.

After checking the vehicle tags, officers noted the driver, who has not been identified, had an arrest warrant out of Orange County for attempted murder and aggravated stalking, he said. No other details on the Orange County case were released.

Chief Smith said the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at least one round shortly after the officers exited their vehicle. An officer returned fire, striking the suspect, who died, he said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure. The Orlando police officer has been placed on paid-administrative leave, pending that investigation.