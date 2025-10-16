Orlando police looking for man accused of attacking woman

The Brief A man is a suspect of a reported sexual battery on Oct. 9. Orlando Police released a depiction of the suspect. Police ask anyone with information regarding the man to place a tip at Crimeline.



The Orlando Police Department is looking for a man accused of attacking a woman near a neighborhood last week.

On Thursday, Orlando police released a sketch of the alleged suspect.

Sketch released

What we know:

Police said a woman was attacked on Oct. 9 in the area of Grand and S. Lee Avenues. Police have released a sketch of the alleged suspect.

What we don't know:

Police did not release identifying information such as the man's name, height, weight or clothing he was last seen wearing. It is not known where the man was last seen.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can place an anonymous tip at Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or the organization’s website. Information that leads to an arrest or substantial assistance to the crime may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.