Orlando police looking for girl, 16, missing for nearly a week

article

The Orlando Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since last Friday.

Kadra Carless was last seen on June 24 at her home at Arnold Palmer Drive in Metrowest.

"Please share and help us bring Kadra Carless,16, back home to her concerned mom," police tweeted.

MORE NEWS: Florida man shoots boss in face after trying to hit him with hatchet, deputies say

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or 407-246-3950.