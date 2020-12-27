Orlando Police launch investigation after 2 were found dead

Police are investigating a homicide in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed to FOX 35 that two people were found dead on Saturday evening in the 1000th-block of Randall Street.

They said that the investigation into the homicide is active and ongoing.

Details on how they died have not yet been released.

This story is developing, check back for updates.