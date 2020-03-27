Orlando police investigate 'threatening phone call involving a patient' at Orlando Regional Medical Center

article

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) is investigating an incident at Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC).

Police are looking into a threatening phone call involving a patient.

Officials say a man called 911 and said that he was going to kill a patient and himself at the hospital.

In a news release, investigators say the suspect said he was armed and approaching the hospital on foot.

Officers say they secured all of the entrances and exits to the hospitals.

The news release said, in part: "Working hand-in-hand with ORMC personnel, we were able to confirm that the patient referenced by the caller was not a patient at ORMC or any of the other neighboring hospitals. Efforts to identify the caller are ongoing; his identity is unknown at this time. The Orlando Police Department continues to maintain an officer at the hospital 24 hours a day, and we are very proud of the partnership with ORMC Security in keeping the patients, staff, and community safe."

"ORMC already had modified security measures in place due to the COVID-19 threat, and there were no concerns that anyone entered the hospital with a firearm," according to the department.