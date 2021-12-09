Orlando Police investigate shooting between 2 groups

article

Police say they are investigating a shooting between two groups in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department said that they are investigating a shooting that occurred at about 12:12 p.m. Thursday near the 2400 block of Kirkman Rd.

"It appears that two groups began shooting at each other as they walked on the roadway," police said. "Our officers were able to find and detain two individuals possibly involved in the incident."

There are no reported injuries at this time and their investigation is ongoing.

