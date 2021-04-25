Orlando Police investigate shooting and multiple vehicle crash

article

The Orlando Police Department said that at 9:18 p.m. on Saturday, units responded to several calls of shots fired in the area of Grant Street and Oak Park Way.

They said that at the same time, witnesses observed multiple vehicles crash in front of Rosehill Preserve. One of the vehicles flipped and became fully engulfed in flames.

MORE NEWS: Federal vaccine sites in Florida resume Johnson & Johnson shots

No one reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and there are also said to be no injuries from the shooting.

Deputies are said to still be investigating.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.