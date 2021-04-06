Orlando police investigate possible road rage incident on Semoran Blvd.

The Orlando Police Department is investigating what officers are calling a possible road-rage shooting.

Police were notified of a possible altercation between two drivers around 4 p.m. on S. Semoran Blvd. between Curry Ford Rd. and La Costa Dr. According to investigators, there was some sort of interaction between the suspect described as a Hispanic man who was driving a blue sedan, possibly a Honda, and the victim who was driving a black 4-door Honda, when the suspect shot at the victim.

The adult male victim has been transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound but was conscious and alert, officers said.

OPD units are now attempting to locate the suspect and the vehicle, which was last seen heading northbound on Semoran Blvd. As the accused shooter was leaving the area, he may have struck other vehicles resulting in front-end damage.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they can contact us by dialing 321-235-5300 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or Text to 8477.