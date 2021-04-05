Norwegian Cruise Line aims to set sail this summer, looks to ask for proof of vaccination from passengers

Norwegian Cruise Lines says it’s aiming for July to begin sailing from the U.S. again.

The company sent the CDC its plan to resume operations.

In it, Norwegian says guests will be required to provide proof of vaccination at least two weeks before departure.

"I know a lot of people are rolling out and getting the vaccine. I don’t think anyone would have a problem showing immunization records," said travel expert John Morrison, who owns Aquetas Travel.

But one person who may have a problem with showing vaccine records is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Friday, he issued an executive order banning "vaccine passports."

It said: "Businesses in Florida are prohibited from requiring patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination…"

"I think, probably, the governor jumped the gun here. All the cruise lines, including Norwegian, are very important to the economic health and well-being of this state," said FOX Business contributor Gary Kaltbaum.

FOX 35 reached out to the governor’s office and Norwegian Cruise Lines to try and find out how the executive order could impact operations.

While the governor’s office hasn’t responded, a Norwegian spokesperson said: "Once the CDC lifts the conditional sailing order (CSO) to allow for cruising from U.S. ports, we look forward to working with Governor DeSantis to safely resume our operations from Florida ports."

"I would suggest there will probably be some conference calls here real soon between the governor and these companies," Kaltbaum said.

State Rep. Randy Fine, whose district includes Brevard County, says the cruise lines could be exempt from the order since they are international businesses.

"I know that the governor just went to Brevard County where I represent to say we need to get the cruise moving again. If this is what the cruise industry needs in order to reopen, I think we’ll all support it," Fine said.