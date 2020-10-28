Orlando Police give away gift cards instead of tickets to equipment violators

If you get pulled over for a minor equipment violation in Orlando, you just might get an Advance Auto Parts gift card instead of a ticket.

The Orlando Police Department, who is partnered with Advance Auto Parts, said that starting Wednesday, those pulled over for minor equipment violations could receive a $25 Advance Auto Parts gift card instead of a ticket.

They said that this should help them pay for important vehicle repairs, improve driver safety, and enhance the overall safety of those on the road.

On Wednesday morning, police said that several traffic stops were made to hand out the first gift cards in this effort. Advance Auto Parts has reportedly donated $5,000 gift cards that will be given out at random throughout the holiday season.

“It’s important that the community knows that traffic stops are first and foremost about driver and vehicle safety,” said Chief Rolón. “This effort is just one of many things we’re doing to continue to strengthen relationships between our officers and our community.”

“In these challenging economic times, we’re thrilled to help motorists advance through this program,” said Grant LaBarbera, Florida Region Vice President, Advance Auto Parts.

