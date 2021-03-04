Orlando Police: Driver shot, crashes into power pole
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police said that a driver was shot and crashed into a power pole on Thursday.
The Orlando Police Department said that there is an investigation ongoing at Washington and Division.
Officers responded there at 1:25 p.m. regarding a vehicle that struck a power pole.
They said that they found that the driver suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. The person was listed in stable condition.
FOX 35 is working to obtain more details.