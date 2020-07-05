Orlando Police Department bans chokeholds and no-knock warrants, Chief Rolón announces

The Orlando Police Department has banned chokeholds and no-knock warrants, its Police Chief announced on Monday during a virtual workshop.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón outlined the changes coming to the agency during the workshop. This included a ban on chokeholds, which he said the agency had not explicitly banned before but also did not teach to its officers. It also included a ban on no-knock warrants, which he said was seldomly used by Orlando's police officers anyways.

Some of the other changes outlined were:

The agency's use-of-force policy will now require that officers give a verbal warning if safe and practical prior to opening fire on a suspect.

Expanded training for officers on how to de-escalate possibly violent situations and respond to people with mental health issues, those with autism, and active shooters. De-escalation will also be emphasized in agency policies.

The adoption of a virtual firearms training simulator known as "Virtra 300."

The creation of a mobile training unit that will train officers in the field on an ongoing basis, instead of pulling them off the streets to do so.

The agency's internal affairs system will be upgraded to review complaints more efficiently, including the assessment of whether de-escalation techniques have been used.

The workshop comes after another weekend of protests. On the Fourth of July, demonstrators marched through Downtown Orlando, chanting about the injustices that Black people face.

"My family and a lot of people all around the country do not celebrate July 4th," one protester, Lawanna Gelzer, told FOX 35 Orlando. "We're not celebrating because of the systemic racism and that when the country actually got its independence back in 1776, people like me were enslaved."

She also spoke of the change needed in Orlando, stating that "Mayor Dyer -- no more lip service. Chief Rolon -- no more I care, I understand. Coffee with a cop. We've gone through all of that. We're sick of that. Make the change immediately."

