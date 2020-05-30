Orlando police clear protesters off S.R. 408, reopen lanes

The Orlando Police Department says it had to clear protesters off State Road 408 in Orange County.

On Saturday night, police say members of a Black Lives Matter protest got onto the roadway near Exit 8A, which is at State Road 423 and John Young Parkway, blocking all lanes.

After the protesters were cleared, the lanes were reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it had about 20 patrol units helping the Orlando Police Department on both Interstate 4 and on State Road 408.

Officials say protesters were gathering to protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed during a confrontation with a uniformed police officer, Derek Chauvin, while three other officers stood by.

While Chauvin has been arrested, the three other officers have not.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeted about the local protests, saying in part, "Together we should use our voices to peacefully enact change."