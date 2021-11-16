Orlando police: 19-year-old woman claims she was shot while driving

Orlando police are searching for suspects after a 19-year-old woman claims she was shot in the head while she was driving.

The woman told police it happened in the area of Conroy Road and Southgate Drive. Police say she was

able to drive herself to the hospital.

According to officers, the 19-year-old was driving when she said she heard a loud pop and felt something hit her head. The woman drove to Orlando Regional Medical Center just after midnight. We are told the wound to her head isn't serious and she should be okay.

Right now, police there’s no evidence that the victim was specifically targeted.

Orlando police say around 11:20 p.m. Monday night, they came out to the same area after getting a call about possible gunshots. They said then they got there and they found nothing. Police are investigating whether the two calls are related.

The violent crimes section is now taking over the case.

