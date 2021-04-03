Orlando officer injured after crash while pursuing reported stolen vehicle

article

An officer with the Orlando Police Department was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash.

The department says just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, an Orlando police officer was responding with lights and sirens deployed, to a stolen vehicle in progress.

"The officer was clearing the intersection of Pine Hills & Silver Star Roads and heading southbound. A civilian vehicle with one person inside was headed westbound. Both the officer and civilian driver were alert and conscious."

The officer and driver were taken to the hospital for possible injuries.

No other information has been provided. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.