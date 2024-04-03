Orlando neighborhood ranked among the best places to live in the US: report

A new report from Niche ranks the best places to live in the U.S. – and one Orlando neighborhood cracked the top 25.

Niche's "Best Places to Live" list takes into account a few factors, like quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.

According to the list, the best place to live in America is Colonial Village, a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia.

Orlando, Downtown, Lake Eola Park and skyline. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Coming in at No. 22 is Orlando's Audobon Park, a neighborhood just north of the Orlando Executive Airport and adjacent to Baldwin Park on the north side of town. Here's what Niche said about the neighborhood:

Audubon Park is a neighborhood in Orlando, Florida with a population of 3,658. Audubon Park is in Orange County and is one of the best places to live in Florida. Living in Audubon Park offers residents a sparse urban feel and most residents own their homes. In Audubon Park there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Audubon Park and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in Audubon Park are highly rated.

Also ranked high on the list are several neighborhoods and suburbs of Tampa, including No. 4 Uptown, No. 6 Hyde Park and No. 9 Harbour Island.

