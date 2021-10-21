Orlando native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s 'Silent Service'

article

An Orlando, Florida, native is serving aboard the USS Nevada, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.

Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Bryant serves as a fire control technician and joined the Navy after working alongside sailors at a civilian job.



"I worked at a boat building company building hovercrafts for the Navy," said Bryant. "Just seeing all the Navy guys and getting to talk to them inspired me to talk to a recruiter."



Bryant attended Space Coast Junior-Senior High School and graduated in 2009. Today, Bryant uses skills and values similar to those found in Orlando.



"Being from a small community, I've learned to look out for my guys," said Bryant.



These lessons have helped Bryant while serving aboard USS Nevada.



Known as America’s "Silent Service," the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.



There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN), and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).



Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.



The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols, and the precise delivery of missiles.



Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes. As a member of the submarine force, Bryant is part of a rich 121-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.



Serving in the Navy means Bryant is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances, and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



"The Navy contributes to national security by protecting the coast," said Bryant.



With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.



Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, and for decades Naval Submarine Base Bangor has been home to Ohio Class ballistic-missile submarines. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia Class ballistic-missile submarines will arrive and provide continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.



Bryant and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.



"I am most proud of being the command career counselor because I influence careers daily," said Bryant.



As Bryant and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions to support national defense, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.



"It means a lot," added Bryant. "It creates a sense of pride and gives me job satisfaction knowing I'm helping a greater cause."

Information provided by the United States Navy.