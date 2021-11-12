Orlando Museum of Art's 'Festival of Trees' kicks off Saturday

The Orlando Museum of Art has transformed into a winter wonderland.

The 35th anniversary celebration of the Festival of Trees officially starts Saturday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 21.

This year's theme is Sparkling Holiday Traditions.

The Festival of the Trees features "designer inspired trees, decorated wreaths, exquisite gingerbread creations, holiday decor and so much more. Show features include live entertainment, pop-up shops, a variety of special events and visits from Santa," according to its website.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Adults—$20

Children (3-12)—$8

Seniors (60+)—$12

Military Personnel and First Responders (with valid ID)—$12

The event is presented by the Council of 101.

All proceeds benefit the Orlando Museum of Art.

You can purchase tickets online and at the door.