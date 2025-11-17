Orlando Museum of Art's annual Festival of Trees display dazzles visitors

The Brief The Orlando Museum of Art is hosting its 39th annual Festival of Trees, showcasing holiday decorations for sale to raise funds for the museum. The event is organized by the nonprofit Council of 101, aiming to raise over $800,000 through the sale of holiday displays. The festival continues through next Sunday, offering visitors a chance to enjoy the holiday spirit and support the museum.



What we know:

The Orlando Museum of Art is currently hosting its 39th Annual Festival of Trees. The event features glittering trees, wreaths, and holiday decor, all available for purchase. The nonprofit Council of 101 organizes the festival, aiming to raise over $800,000 for the museum.

The backstory:

The Festival of Trees began as a small three-day event in 1985 and has grown into a ten-day celebration. It has become a beloved tradition for locals and visitors, showcasing the community's support for the museum.

What they're saying:

"Everything here is really cool. I especially like that Grinch tree over there," said visitor Brooke Steiner. Donna Neck from the Council of 101 stated, "Everything's for sale. Even the decor. It's a fundraiser. We love supporting the museum."

By the numbers:

The event started with more than 50 designer trees ready for auction, and as of Sunday morning, only 32 remained.

What's next:

The Festival of Trees continues through next Sunday, providing an opportunity for families and friends to enjoy the holiday spirit while supporting the Orlando Museum of Art.