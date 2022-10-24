Orlando massage therapist accused of touching 2 women inappropriately, deputies say

article

A Florida man who worked as a massage therapist in Orlando is facing sexual battery charges and detectives are seeking any other potential victims, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

According to arrest affidavits, two women reported that Manrique Yepez, 48, of Davenport, reportedly touched them inappropriately during a visit to The Spa Orlando on Arthur Drive.

Both victims were reportedly 18 years old or older, authorities said.

An Orange County deputy met with one victim who said on Oct. 20, Yepez began to perform a massage for her targeting her neck and shoulders as she requested, but then started touching her inappropriately, the affidavit stated.

The next day, the same deputy met with another victim who said she was also touched inappropriately by the suspect. She told authorities this was not her first time at the spa and that she had received massages from him at least five or six times in the past, with no issues.

Yepez was booked on two sexual battery charges and is being held without bond.

Potential victims or anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-4357.