Orlando man wins $5 million on lucky $20 scratch-off ticket

An Orlando man turned $20 into $5 million after winning big on a lucky scratch-off ticket!

Herbert Harris, Jr., 30, of Orlando, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Harris bought his winning ticket from Right Way Food Store, located at 6700 North Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA LOTTERY