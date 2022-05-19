Expand / Collapse search

Orlando man wins $5 million on lucky $20 scratch-off ticket

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:03AM
Viral
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Scratch Off games for sale with PowerBall tickets at Best Beer, Wine and Deli in Gaithersburg, Md., USA on January 11, 2015. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has rattled state lotteries across the country. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Expand

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man turned $20 into $5 million after winning big on a lucky scratch-off ticket!

Herbert Harris, Jr., 30, of Orlando, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Harris bought his winning ticket from Right Way Food Store, located at 6700 North Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

TRENDING: Orlando weekend: Megacon, Orlando Fringe Festival, Monster Jam Finals, among offerings for May 20-22

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

TRENDING: 'Lightyear': How to get a sneak peek at the Disney movie in Central Florida this weekend

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA LOTTERY