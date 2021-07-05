Orlando man wins $1 million off scratch-off game, officials say

article

The Florida Lottery said that an Orlando man claimed a $1 million prize from a $5 million Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game.

They said that the lucky winner, 47-year-old Francisco Hernandez Ruano, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.

Hernandez Ruano purchased the winning ticket from the Food Mart at 2099 South Goldenrod Road in Orlando, the Florida Lottery said. It was a $20 game.

The odds of winning the $5 million Gold Rush Classic scratch-off are reportedly one in 2.99.

