Orlando man hits 2 Altamonte Springs police cars, fence, parked car during brief chase: Officials

Watch FOX 35 Live

An Orlando man is facing a slew of felony charges after he allegedly crashed into a fence and a police cruiser in an Altamonte Springs neighborhood, police said.

Around 1:16 p.m., a 911 call stated that a man driving a gray Porsche was arriving in the area of 1008 Cathy Drive conducting "hands to hands with the residence," an arrest affidavit states.

Police said they arrived at the home and saw two people moving around in the Porsche but could not see through the tint to identify the occupants. Moments later, a woman walked out of the car and about 10 minutes later walked back into the car.

When police activated their emergency lights and parked behind the car, the driver later identified as Ricardo Bell, collided with two of the police cars at the scene before fleeing.

Credit: Seminole County Sheriffs Office

Body cam footage shows moments leading up to deadly Altamonte Springs officer-involved shooting

Bell then made a U-turn before striking a small tree, driving through the front yard and hitting someone's car parked in a driveway.

Bell reportedly continued driving through the backyard before colliding with a fence along Alhambra Avenue disabling his car, police said. Bell attempted to run away but was arrested shortly after.

Further investigation into Bell revealed that his driver's license was suspended indefinitely.

When police searched Bell's car they found:

80 grams of methamphetamine

13 oxycodone pills

127 Suboxone strips

50 grams of marijuana

Several drug paraphernalia including large smoking pipes, needles, and digital scales

Bell is facing 17 charges and remains in the Seminole County Jail on no bond.