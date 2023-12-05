Orlando man nabbed after smash-and-grabs at 2 Central Florida nail salons, deputies say

An Orlando man was arrested after he was identified as a burglar who broke in to multiple nail salons in Central Florida last month, according to deputies.

Xavier Jones Jr., 21, was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and violation of probation after he allegedly smashed a nail salon's front door and grabbed the cash register on Nov. 22, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. After this alleged burglary at Spa Nail on Elkam Boulevard in Deltona, he allegedly committed a similar break-in at Premiere Nails on Ridgewood Avenue in Edgewater.

Xavier Jones Jr. (Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

The first burglary was reported at around 8:30 a.m. after an employee at a neighboring business noticed the nail salon's glass front door was shattered. Deputies reviewed the salon's surveillance footage, which showed the burglary happening at around 1 a.m. A masked suspect was seen walking through the shattered door toward the cash register.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

"After several failed attempts to smash open the register, the suspect took it with him and left," deputies said.

A camera outside captured the suspect's car, which was identical to the one used about an hour later at Premiere Nails, deputies said.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

Officials used license plate readers in the area to ID the car, which came back to a white Infiniti sedan that was registered to Jones. The Volusia Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of the Orange County Sheriff's Office, which was able to find Jones' car parked at his home in Orlando.

When deputies arrived, they seized the car as evidence and searched it after bringing it back to Volusia County. Inside, deputies found a mask matching the one seen in the surveillance video, a glove, loose coins, a nail salon loyalty card, pieces of a cash register and broken glass.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

They also found black boots with shards of broken glass stuck in the soles.

"In an interview, Jones denied any involvement in any burglaries and claimed he’d rented out his vehicle to someone else," deputies said. "However, detectives collected DNA from the mask and used Rapid DNA technology to compare it to a sample from Jones, resulting in a complete match."

He was taken into custody Monday in Orange County and was booked into the Orange County Jail, where he remains held without bond.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

The mask, gloves and broken glass are not all deputies found at Jones' property, however.

A fugitive was staying at Jones' house by the name of Taverance T. Jackson Jr. of Opa-locka, deputies said. He has an active warrant in Georgia for murder linked to a shooting on Nov. 30 at an apartment complex in Albany, Georgia, that left two men dead and another wounded.

Taverance Jackson Jr. (Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Deputies found two guns believed to be used in the shooting and also took Jackson into custody.