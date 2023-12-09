Orlando man killed in crash on Florida Turnpike

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 48-year-old Orlando man was killed in a crash in Osceola County along Florida's Turnpike on Saturday morning.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 247 in Kissimmee.

The FHP said the crash involved one vehicle, a 2022 Lexus RX. The driver was taken to the Advent Health Partin Settlement ER and pronounced deceased. The FHP has not yet named the victim, and no other details were immediately released.

The circumstances that led to the crash are under investigation.