Orlando man drowns in ocean near Cocoa Beach, police say

An Orlando man drowned Sunday while in the ocean off Cocoa Beach, police said.

First responders were called to Lori Wilson Park around 7 p.m. on Sunday for a possible drowning, a news release said. As they arrived, people at the beach were helping to pull the man out of the ocean and bring him to shore.

Emergency officials immediately performed life-saving measures and transported the man to the hospital, where he later died. The man was identified as Ronald Lewis Bailey Jr., 66, of Orlando, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone who may have witnessed what happened to contact Cocoa Beach police at 321-868-3251.