Orlando man dies in shooting in Sanford, deputies seek suspect

Detectives are seeking help from the community to help solve a homicide that happened in Seminole County Sunday.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 8:30 p.m., its deputies responded to Roseberry Lane in unincorporated Sanford after several residents reported hearing gunshots and discovered an unresponsive man in a gray Nissan parked at the end of the road.

The victim, identified by deputies as Kameron Dominique Olonte Alston, 30, of Orlando, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents told law enforcement they saw a dark-colored, 4-door passenger vehicle driving away shortly after hearing the gunshots. The suspect(s) was gone before deputies arrived.

Detectives are investigating the case as an isolated incident and not a random act.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477) or text to **TIPS (8477), or call the sheriff's office at (407) 665-6650. You could be eligible for a cash reward.