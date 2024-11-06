Orlando man convicted of trafficking fentanyl, facing 25 year sentence

article

An Orange County jury has found an Orlando man guilty of multiple drug trafficking charges following the dismantling of a narcotics operation run out of his home, authorities said.

Jahkor Jackson, 29, was convicted of trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamines, and trafficking methamphetamines.

The Orlando Police Department began investigating Jackson in 2021 after receiving a tip from a confidential informant about drug activity at his residence in the 300 block of Hope Circle.

In October 2021, undercover officers conducted two controlled drug purchases from Jackson. Based on these buys and surveillance, police obtained a search warrant for his home. During the raid, Jackson attempted to flee by jumping a fence into a neighboring yard, but detectives quickly apprehended him.

Officers discovered two boxes near where Jackson fled, containing crystal methamphetamine and 364 grams of fentanyl. Authorities estimate the seized fentanyl had a street value of $39,000 and could have been distributed to nearly 4,000 users.

During the five-day trial, jurors reviewed recordings of the undercover drug buys, along with testimony from OPD's Special Enforcement Division. Evidence also included text messages from Jackson’s phone, in which he discussed drug sales.

Jackson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison for trafficking. His sentencing is scheduled for December.

