Orlando weather: A few scattered showers before cooler temperatures arrive

The Brief Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible in Central Florida this week. Temperatures will be warm on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s. By midweek, temperatures will start to dip, with highs in the 70s.



A cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms to Central Florida. A 40% chance of rain is expected, with the best chances taking place from late morning (10 a.m.-11 a.m.) to mid-afternoon (5 p.m.-6 p.m.). It won't be an all-day washout, but a few pockets of brief bouts of heavy rain will be possible.

Temperatures will be warm, as highs climb into the low 80s. In Orlando, plan for a high of 82° which is several degrees above our average high of 76°.

Tuesday night's forecast

Any leftover rain will clear up after sunset tonight. Skies will steadily clear overnight as cooler, drier air filters in behind today's cold front. Winds will pick up out of the north as well. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s for morning lows.

Midweek cool down

Wednesday will be breezy, as winds gust up to around 20 mph. It will be a beautiful day as a whole, as highs fall into the low 70s, which is below average levels.

By Thursday morning, lows will fall and dip down into the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s for highs through Thursday, before we creep back up into the 80s Friday and into the weekend.

Speaking of, another system comes into play for the weekend. Bringing with it the chance of additional rounds of scattered showers for Saturday and Sunday.