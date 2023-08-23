Orlando man arrested in sibling dispute that left 1 sister dead, 1 injured: deputies

An Orlando man is now behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed one of his sisters and injured another, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Rowby Severe has been arrested on charges of first degree murder and aggravated battery.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Charles Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a shooting.

When officials arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. The woman, who was identified as Magael Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman was found with non-life -threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, deputies said.

Severe is the brother of both women, deputies said.

Back in January 2020, he was arrested for battery after he allegedly grabbed a phone bill out of Brown's hand in a rough manner. According to that arrest affidavit, Brown and Severe lived together in the Pine Hills area for about 20 years. Deputies responded to the same address Wednesday.

Orange County court records also show that Brown and Severe filed restraining orders against each other five times in 2020 related to domestic violence, stalking and repeat violence.

This is a developing story.