Deputies seek info after man shot, killed in Pine Hills

A man was shot and killed in a Pine Hills neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Erick Anthony Dervil.

Around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 2600 block of Wyndham Lane regarding a shooting and found Dervil who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Additional details regarding a potential suspect were not immediately released.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.