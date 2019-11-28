Orlando Magic serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to the homeless

The Orlando Magic are giving back this Thanksgiving.

The NBA team is hosting a breakfast for the Central Florida Coalition for the Homeless.

Volunteers will start showing up at 6 a.m. to begin cooking. Then at 8 a.m., Orlando Magic players, coaches, and staff will feed more than 600 people at the Central Florida Coalition for the Homeless. Head Coach Steve Clifford, Nick Anderson, Bo Outlaw, and Magic dancers will serve food.

The Coalition's President says that it is important for the homeless, especially the homeless families, to have a Thanksgiving meal.

Breakfast will go until 9 a.m. and afterwards, there will be a carnival for the families until 11 a.m.

This is the 27th year that the Orlando Magic have held the Thanksgiving breakfast event.