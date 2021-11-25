Orlando Magic serve Thanksgiving breakfast to people in need

The Orlando Magic held their 29th annual Thanksgiving breakfast at The Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida in Orlando on Thursday.

Anicia Ferguson was there with her daughter. She says if it wasn't for the event, they would not have a warm holiday meal.

"Before we moved in the coalition, we was living in a car. I mean, they have opened up wonderful doors for us," she said.

Magic CEO Alex Martins was also there with about 60 volunteers from the coalition and the Orlando Magic staff.

"It’s become a tradition. My girls have grown up doing this on Thanksgiving morning. We all enjoy being here. It's just a little way for us to give thanks for everything that we have and to give back to these people in our community," Martins said.

Head Coach Jamahl Mosley funded the breakfast, which made it possible for about 600 homeless adults and children to have a holiday meal.

"This is the real teamwork right now. We talk about the 29-year tradition, being able to give back this holiday season is what it's all about. This is why we want to do this," he said.

The coalition has helped more than 1,600 people find a home in the last year alone. They are currently housing 400.

President and CEO Allison Krall says its events like this that make the difference, especially after COVID.

"This means so much to our guests and the people that we serve every day. This is one of our favorite events of the year. Our guests look forward to it all year long," she said.

The Magic also hosted a carnival for families and provided free haircuts after the meal.