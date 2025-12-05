Police: Flock license plate reader recorded its own theft, suspect in custody

The Brief A person is in custody after police said a Flock License Plate Reader was stolen. Mount Dora Police said the technology was part of a $13,000 public safety system. The license plate reader was stolen from an intersection, police said.



What we know:

One person stole a Flock license plate reader from a Mount Dora intersection, police said. The license plate reader is part of a $13,000 public safety system.

Police said the technology recorded the entire theft, sent automatic uploads to the department and had a built-in GPS system – showing exactly where the suspect took it.

Officers tracked the Flock LPR to the suspect's home, they said, and took the suspect into custody.

A Flock License Plate Reader tracks data on a pole outside. (Source: Flock)

What is a license plate reader? How does it work?

Flock License Plate Readers not only capture a vehicle's license plate number, but also capture a vehicle's "fingerprint," including: the make, body type, color, plate state, resident or non-resident vehicle, type of plate, missing plate or other identifiers such as having a roof rack, window stickers or more.

Flock LPRs only capture vehicle information, not personal information or facial recognition, its website said.

The technology can be used to measure vehicles entering or leaving evacuation zones, to inform agencies on search operations, to track thefts, analyze suspicious traffic patterns and to help find missing persons.