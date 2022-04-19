Orlando JobLink hosting annual job Fair on Wednesday

article

Orlando JobLink is hosting its Annual Job Fair on Wednesday, April 20.

Organizers say top Central Florida employers will be hiring on the spot for hundreds of job openings in wide variety of fields. Featured employers include Amazon, MEARS Transportation, City of Orlando, Orange County Sheriff, Universal, Advent Health and many more.

The Job Fair happens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and jobseekers are encouraged to come ready to interview to the Embassy Suites Conference Center, 8978 International Drive, Orlando. Offers will be made on the spot for open positions.



Parking and Admission are free. Job seekers can view more information and also pre-register at http://floridajoblink.com.

