Orlando International Airport leads Florida in number of guns stopped at security, TSA says

As we get into the busy holiday travel season, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reminding travelers to check their carry-ons for any weapons before arriving at the airport.

So far this year, TSA agents across the country have stopped more than 6,000 guns at checkpoints, according to spokesperson Sari Koshetz.

"We want to remind people because we're starting this season when some people only fly once a year for Thanksgiving or once a year for Christmas, and they are not as experienced, perhaps, with checking every single thing that's inside their suitcase before they enter the airport," she said.

In Florida, Orlando International Airport takes the lead, with 144 guns intercepted so far this year. Here's how some other airports in the state compare:

Tampa International Airport: 130

Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: 123

Miami International Airport: 66

Jacksonville International Airport: 65

Southwest Florida International Airport: 36

Palm Beach International Airport: 33

The agency expects these numbers to rise during the holidays.

"In most cases, people say they forgot. Well, ‘I forgot’ is not an acceptable excuse for bringing a dangerous item into a checkpoint," Koshetz said.

If you're caught with a gun at a checkpoint, you could face a fine from TSA of up to $15,000. That's separate from whatever punishment local law enforcement decides, which could include arrest.

"A lot of people will have used the same suitcase for a road trip and they forget that the best travel tip is before you're going to go on an airplane, take that suitcase and literally dump it on the floor and unzip every piece of the lining to make sure that you don't have a prohibited item, not just guns, but other prohibited items," Koshetz said.

If you want to travel with your gun, it must be stored unlocked in a hard-sided locked container and declared to the airline during check-in.

You can visit the TSA website for more tips and laws to keep in mind before heading to the airport.